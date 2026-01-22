Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
High ammonia in Yamuna to disrupt water supply in Delhi till Feb 4

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

The national capital is set to face significant water supply disruption until next month, with at least five major water treatment plants (WTPs) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) reducing water production due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna and reduced raw water supply from Haryana, officials said on Thursday.

The affected WTPs include Wazirabad, Haiderpur Phase 1 and 2, Bawana, and Dwarka, with water production reduced, impacting several areas across the city until February 4.

"The situation is being constantly reviewed by DJB. Four water plants are currently operating at 75 per cent of their overall capacity until the situation improves," a senior DJB official informed PTI.

 

The Wazirabad WTP, which has an overall capacity of 138 million gallons per day (MGD), has halted production completely.

"Operations at Wazirabad WTP have been temporarily suspended due to high ammonia levels in raw water from the Yamuna and reduced canal supply," DJB officials said.

Areas likely to be impacted include IGI Airport, Dwarka, Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri, Raja Garden, Rajouri Garden, Karala, Bawana, Prashant Vihar, Madhu Vihar, Mangolpuri, Paschim Vihar, Mayapuri, Janakpuri, and other adjoining localities.

"To compensate for the diversion, Haryana is supplying water to DJB. Residents are advised to use water judiciously during this period," DJB added in its alert.

Every winter, the pollution levels in the Yamuna exceed 1 ppm, affecting the treatment capacity of several WTPs, which are not equipped to handle such polluted water.

When ammonia levels rise, DJB dilutes the raw water by mixing it with cleaner raw water sourced from the Munak Canal in Haryana. However, with the diversion of this supply, production at other plants has also been impacted, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

