close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Central agencies will probe pro-Hamas' event in Kerala: BJP spokesman

Trivedi said that the Hamas leader addressed a rally virtually in Kerala from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a Lok Sabha member

Israel-Gaza conflict

Israel-Gaza conflict

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday said central agencies will investigate the alleged virtual participation of a Hamas leader in a protest programme in Kerala against Israel's war with the militant outfit.
Kerala BJP chief K Surendran alleged on Saturday that Hamas leader Khaled Mashal had participated virtually in the protest programme organised by an Islamist group in the southern state.
Trivedi said that the Hamas leader addressed a rally virtually in Kerala from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a Lok Sabha member.
The rally had been organised in Kerala. Law and order is a state subject. Now that this fact has come to light, central agencies will investigate with full caution whether the address was live or recorded. If recorded then who got this video, Trivedi said at a press conference here.
The BJP leader said that this event should not be seen in isolation but in coherence.
A proposal passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) doesn't mention the word Hamas', he said and added that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted about the Gaza conflict on Saturday but Hamas was missing in her post too.
Trivedi said the Congress strategy is to keep one community united all the way till Palestine and keep dividing the other along the lines of North and South, Tamil and Hindi and forward-backward.
Talking about the Congress' objection to the mentioning of Ram temple' in election campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the BJP leader said the grand old party should clarify its stand if it has objection over Ram or the temple.
He said that the name of Ram is inscribed on the samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress leaders used to visit temples during elections.
In fact, seeing the completion of the Ram temple's construction, the Congress has become desperate as it never wanted it to happen, he claimed.
Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be taken up for counting on December 3.

Also Read

Israel has right, responsibility to go after Hamas: White House on war

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Kerala Blast: Ministers visits Kalamasery's Medical College, meets injured

Those who foster violence must be dealt with iron hand: Mallikarjun Kharge

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Portugal, Italy from Tuesday

Blasts in Kerala shake minority Christian group Jehovah's Witnesses

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits man of arson, loot, vandalism charges

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Hamas BJP Politics israel

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon