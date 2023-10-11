close
Sensex (0.57%)
66458.38 + 379.02
Nifty (0.59%)
19807.00 + 117.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.05%)
5941.05 + 61.60
Nifty Midcap (0.62%)
40535.20 + 249.70
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44501.30 + 141.15
Heatmap

Central team leaves for Delhi after assessing situation in flood hit Sikkim

The Central team had visited the disaster-affected areas in East and North Sikkim for a first-hand information of the extent of damage inflicted by flash floods

Sikkim

A cloudburst in the Lhonak glacial lake led to the discharge of a huge quantity of water, which triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river, flooding towns and villages and affecting about 87,300 people | photo: pti

Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Anant Kishore Saran on Wednesday left for the national capital after completing the assessment of the extent of damage caused by flash floods in Sikkim, an official said.
The central team members were seen off at the airport by the Relief Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Anil Raj Rai, and senior officers of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).
During their three-day visit, the central team was briefed by Chief Secretary V B Pathak about large-scale damage to road infrastructure, telecommunication network, displacement of people and fatalities due to flash floods in Teesta river basin areas in four districts following a cloudburst on Lhonak lake in North Sikkim on October 4.
The Central team had visited the disaster-affected areas in East and North Sikkim for a first-hand information of the extent of damage inflicted by flash floods.
On Tuesday the central team had visited North Sikkim's Mangan district the worst flood-affected district with over 30,000 people affected by the flash flood in the district.
Members of the central team on Monday had visited the affected areas in Gangtok, Pakyong district. Among the areas they visited were IBM, Rangpo, ATTC-Bardang, Golitar, Singtam, Dikchu and Phidang where they assessed the damage caused to buildings, power lines, roads and bridges.
Based on their ground-level assessment of the situation, field visits and interaction with concerned authorities in Sikkim, they are likely to make recommendations to the Central government for financial assistance to carry out restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure in Sikkim, officials said.
A cloudburst in the Lhonak glacial lake led to the discharge of a huge quantity of water, which triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river, flooding towns and villages and affecting about 87,300 people.

Also Read

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

Sikkim CM urges his Manipur counterpart to take care of Sikkimeses people

Next assembly polls last opportunity to save Sikkim: Former CM Chamling

3,000 tourists stuck as flash floods hit Sikkim's Pegong, NH10 blocked

Sikkim flash flood: 3 NDRF teams deployed, 23 army personnel missing

SC declines interim relief to Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan in criminal case

Anurag Thakur launches trailer of animated show 'Bharat Hain Hum'

Govt allows cough syrup firm linked to Uzbek deaths to re-open factory: Rpt

Respect for sovereignty remains foundation for reviving Indian Ocean: EAM

Tea Board orders closure of manufacturing units during winter in North

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sikkim Floods

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM ChouhanRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon