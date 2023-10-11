close
Sensex (0.51%)
66416.01 + 336.65
Nifty (0.52%)
19792.75 + 102.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
5946.70 + 67.25
Nifty Midcap (0.75%)
40587.65 + 302.15
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44502.35 + 142.20
Heatmap

Tea Board orders closure of manufacturing units during winter in North

As per the Board's order, the last date for plucking or receiving green leaves for all tea factories in Darjeeling, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand has been put at Dec 11

farmers, tea farmers, tea plantation

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tea Board has ordered the closure of manufacturing units in the tea growing areas in North India during winter for a better crop in the first flush of next year.
As per the Board's order, the last date for plucking or receiving green leaves for all tea factories in Darjeeling, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand has been put at December 11.
While that for Dooars and Terai regions of West Bengal, and Bihar is December 23.
The last date for processing of green leaf at the factories in Darjeeling, Sikkim, HP and Uttarakhand has been put at December 13, while that for Terai, Dooars and Bihar is December 26.
The order also said that the last date of completion of sorting, packing and moving the packed teas to notified storage areas with invoice marking has been decided to be on December 26 for Darjeeling, Sikkim, HP and Uttarakhand.
For Dooars, Terai and Bihar, it is January 6, 2024, for CTC variety and January 11 for the orthodox and green tea varieties.
According to the tea industry, the closure of the tea gardens is due to 'winter dormancy' when the tea bushes do not grow and also give them time to rest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nepali Gurkhas joining Wagner group for Russian citizenship, better life

Samosa, jalebi, pizza, burger and more banned during Amarnath Yatra 2023

Tea exports declines by 0.81% to 96.49 million kg during first half of 2023

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Delhi L-G approves prosecution of Arundhati Roy in 2010 speech case

Deteriorating security situation highlights value of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

4 Andhra Pradesh women stranded in Israel are safe: APNRT society

Minor's sexual assault: Bail denied to children of suspended Delhi officer

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Topics : Tea plantation Tea board of India winter

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITCS Q2 previewGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM ChouhanRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon