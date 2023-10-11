Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched the trailer of an upcoming animated series that will shed light on the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle.

Titled "Bharat Hain Hum", the animated show will be showcased on leading streaming services Prime Video and Netflix as well as government-run Doordarshan, as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The I&B minister unveiled the show's trailer at an event here.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his vision, it is our humble endeavour to reignite the nation's memory and ignite gratitude towards these unsung heroes, who deserve our unwavering admiration and respect. We have a very few heroes that the country has celebrated but there are so many unsung heroes who were not given their due credit in our history. Thirty percent of these heroes are women and these stories will inspire generations to come," Thakur said.

We will do a lot more to ensure students and people of our country get to know about these heroes. We will also screen the series in the parliament so that the members can spread the word in their territories, he added.

Created by Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty, "Bharat Hain Hum" will consist of 26 episodes in season one, each featuring a 11-minute animated narrative.

According to makers, the series aims to introduce lesser-known but equally significant freedom fighters whose contributions were instrumental in India's path to independence on August 15, 1947.

"Countless heroic figures, such as Rani Abbakka, Tilka Manjhi, Tirot Singh, Peer Ali, Tatya Tope, Kotwal Dhan Singh, Kunwar Singh (an 80-year-old freedom fighter), Rani Chennamma, Tikendra Jeet Singh, and more, will finally take their rightful place in history through this animated masterpiece," the makers said.

The trailer launch was also attended by I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra; Sushant Sreeram, Country Head, Prime Video; Kiran Desai, Senior Director, General Counsel, Legal, Netflix India; Prasar Bharti CEO Gaurav Diwedi; and Dhirendra Ojha, Director General, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC)



The new series will premiere on Prime Video, Netflix and Doordarshan on October 15 in 12 Indian and seven international languages.

Also Read Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani off to a solid start in its first weekend Rani Rampal named coach of sub-junior team, but says she isn't retiring Dedicate yourselves to make India great in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal': Shah Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Fans praise Ranveer-Alia performance Govt allows cough syrup firm linked to Uzbek deaths to re-open factory: Rpt Respect for sovereignty remains foundation for reviving Indian Ocean: EAM Tea Board orders closure of manufacturing units during winter in North Delhi L-G approves prosecution of Arundhati Roy in 2010 speech case Deteriorating security situation highlights value of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam