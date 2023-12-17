Central team's appreciation endorsement of DMK regime's solid work: Stalin

The central government team that assessed damage due to rains and flood in Chennai and nearby areas, without any political ill-will appreciated the state government for its related initiatives and it is an endorsement of the DMK regime's hard work, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

Writing to party workers, Stalin referred to the extensive work by the government to tackle cyclone Michaung; the preparatory storm water drain work, mitigation, rescue and relief initiatives.

Stalin said party workers and functionaries also involved themselves in rescue and relief efforts and he continuously monitored relief work.

In 2015, during the AIADMK regime, 'artificial flood' was created by releasing excessive water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir and as a result, vehicles could not even enter Chennai. However, days ago, after the cyclone crossed Chennai's coast, the traffic situation on Chennai's roads returned to normalcy.

An official team deputed by the union government to assess damage due to flood and rains lauded the Dravidian model government's work without any 'political rancour.'



Such appreciation is not only a 'certificate' of the government's dedicated, honest work but also a slap on the face of those intending to do politics on the matter.

The main opposition AIADMK had slammed the government on its relief initiatives and also over rescue operations such as the one involving rescuing workers from a pit. The BJP also had hit out at the state government.

The ruling party chief said the Dravidian model regime's schemes are being emulated by other states, and they pay attention to the government's work, 'showing the way' for the entire country.

He exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc would emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, to secure rights for the people of Tamil Nadu and other states.

Gearing up for the poll battle, the youth wing's second state conference, with the theme of retrieval of state rights, would be held on December 24 at Salem, he said adding 'realising our responsibilities, let us meet in Salem.'



The state's rights, 'lost during the previous servile' AIADMK regime, should be retrieved.

A six-member team under the Union Home Affairs Ministry had visited Chennai and neighbouring areas earlier this week, to assess the extent of damage due to floods caused by cyclone Michaung.