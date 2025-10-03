Friday, October 03, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt warns against cough syrup use in kids after 11 deaths in MP, Rajasthan

Govt warns against cough syrup use in kids after 11 deaths in MP, Rajasthan

Health ministry advisory urges rational use of cough syrups in children after 11 deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, though tests found no contamination in samples

Indian syrup, WHO, syrup, Iraq

The move follows reports of at least 11 deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to kidney-related complications linked to cough syrups. | File Image

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Friday issued an advisory to all states and Union territories, calling for rational use of cough syrups in children and cautioning against prescribing or dispensing cough and cold medications to those under two years of age.
 
“These are generally not recommended for ages below five years and above that, any use should follow careful clinical supervision and adherence to appropriate dosing,” the advisory added.
 
The move follows reports of at least 11 deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to kidney-related complications linked to cough syrups.
 
The syrups in question were tested, with a joint team visiting the affected regions. The team included representatives from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
 
 
“Various samples were collected in coordination with state authorities, including samples of various cough syrups. According to the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants known to cause serious kidney injury,” the health ministry said.

Also Read

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan probe child deaths linked to cough syrup

cough syrup, medicine, cold

Rajasthan health dept rules out govt cough syrup link in child deaths

cough syrup, medicine, cold

Cough syrup suspected in death of two children in Rajasthan, sickens others

Monin

Monin invests ₹350 crore in Hyderabad plant, eyes ₹450 crore turnover

JSW energy

Beaten-down stocks Part 2: Upsides seen in JSW Energy at current valuations

 
The ministry also noted that products related to deaths in Rajasthan did not contain Propylene Glycol, another potential source of DEG/EG contamination.
 
Officials said the syrup—a dextromethorphan-based formulation—had been prescribed by community health centres, despite it not being recommended for paediatric use.
 
The Centre has directed all healthcare facilities and clinical establishments to ensure procurement and dispensing of products manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and formulated with pharmaceutical-grade excipients.
 
Although contamination has been ruled out, a multi-disciplinary team comprising experts from NCDC, NIV, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AIIMS Nagpur and state health authorities is investigating all possible causes of the deaths.
 
“The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed the absence of DEG/EG,” the health ministry said.
 
Further tests by NIV Pune on blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from the affected children detected one case of leptospirosis.
 
“Samples of water, entomological vectors and respiratory specimens are under further investigation by NEERI, NIV Pune and other laboratories,” the ministry note added.
 

More From This Section

forest, jungle, environment, trees

Govt to allow harvest, sale of sandalwood from pvt land: Kerala minister

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

IMD issues orange alert in Jharkhand as heavy rain lashes five districts

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, YouTuber Manish Kashyap (Photo: X@jansuraajonline)

Jan Suraaj Party to unveil first list of Bihar poll candidates on October 9

Rains

Heavy rain likely in some districts of West Bengal as depression lingers

girl child marriage

Child marriage cases surged six-fold in 2023, Assam leads with 90%: NCRB

Topics : Cough syrup Madhya Pradesh govt Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon