Friday, October 03, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Heavy rain likely in some districts of West Bengal as depression lingers

Heavy rain likely in some districts of West Bengal as depression lingers

Depression is a condition that follows a well-marked low-pressure area and precedes a cyclonic storm, typically resulting in heavy rainfall and gusty winds, according to weather experts

Rains

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in north and central Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts till Saturday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IMD on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal under the influence of a deep depression, which weakened into a depression and lay over interior Odisha.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places of the state till October 6.

Depression is a condition that follows a well-marked low-pressure area and precedes a cyclonic storm, typically resulting in heavy rainfall and gusty winds, according to weather experts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is very likely over the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar till October 5, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

 

It said that heavy rain (7-11 cm) is expected in the south Bengal districts of Birbhum, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman and Bankura districts of south Bengal till Saturday.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah prays for 'Sonar Bangla' post-2026 polls, Abhishek hits back

Partha Chatterjee

Calcutta HC grants bail to Partha Chatterjee in school jobs scam case

Amit Shah

Amit Shah to join Durga Puja festivities, inaugurate pandals in Kolkata

Durga puja

Durga Puja 2025: Corporate sponsorship up across West Bengal's 45K pandalspremium

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

BJP names Pradhan poll in-charge for Bihar, Bhupender Yadav for Bengal

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in north and central Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts till Saturday morning.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at several places of the state in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, with Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district registering the highest downpour at 43.8 mm, the bulletin said.

Kolkata and adjoining Salt Lake recorded 26.7 mm and 26.6 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

girl child marriage

Child marriage cases surged six-fold in 2023, Assam leads with 90%: NCRB

Rolex watch

Dubai man takes Customs dept to court over Rolex: Here's what Delhi HC said

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE news: India's capacity to absorb shocks strong amid global shifts, says FM Sitharaman

PM Modi

PM Modi to unveil youth-focused initiatives worth over ₹62k cr on Oct 4

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Jains form tiny population but contribute 24% of tax revenues: Rajnath

Topics : West Bengal Rainfall monsoon rainfall IMD weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon