Home / Industry / News / Consumer affairs ministry looks into additional charges by ecom platform

Consumer affairs ministry looks into additional charges by ecom platform

The minister added that a detailed investigation has been initiated and steps are being taken to scrutinise these platforms closely

According to LocalCircles, as much as 53 per cent of all e-commerce orders in 2025 will be in the cash on delivery mode. The number had reached an all-time low of 39 per cent in 2020. | Photo: Shutterstock

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is looking into complaints of additional charges being levied by e-commerce platforms when customers choose to pay on delivery for items instead of paying beforehand.
 
"The Department of Consumer Affairs has received complaints against e-commerce platforms charging extra for cash on delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers," Pralhad Joshi, Union minister of consumer affairs, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon.
 
The minister added that a detailed investigation has been initiated and steps are being taken to scrutinise these platforms closely.
 
"Strict action will be taken against those violating consumer rights to ensure transparency and uphold fair practices in India’s growing e-commerce sector," Joshi said.
   
According to sources in the ministry, several complaints on this have been received on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) and the ministry "is working on it," an official said on Friday.

Major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart levy an additional charge, ranging between Rs 7 and Rs 10, on cash on delivery orders placed on their websites.
 
According to LocalCircles, as much as 53 per cent of all e-commerce orders in 2025 will be in the cash on delivery mode. The number had reached an all-time low of 39 per cent in 2020.
 
"A lot of first-time buyers, or people trying a new website, choose to go the cash on delivery route," said an industry executive.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

