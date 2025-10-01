Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cough syrup suspected in death of two children in Rajasthan, sickens others

Cough syrup suspected in death of two children in Rajasthan, sickens others

Two children died and a doctor fell unconscious, allegedly after consuming a cough syrup in Rajasthan, prompting authorities to suspend 22 batches and launch an investigation

cough syrup, medicine, cold

The syrup, manufactured by Kayson Pharma and containing dextromethorphan hydrobromide, came under scrutiny following the death of a five-year-old boy from Sikar district. File photo: Shutterstock

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two children have died and at least 10 others have fallen ill in Rajasthan, allegedly after consuming a generic cough syrup supplied by a local pharmaceutical company to the state government, NDTV reported, citing officials.
 
The syrup, manufactured by Kayson Pharma and containing dextromethorphan hydrobromide, came under scrutiny following the death of a five-year-old boy from Sikar district.
 
The boy was given the medicine at a Community Health Centre for cough and cold on Sunday. He consumed the syrup the same night, developed hiccups around 3 am, and went back to sleep. He did not wake up the next morning.
 

Also Read

Monin

Monin invests ₹350 crore in Hyderabad plant, eyes ₹450 crore turnover

initial public offerings, IPO

LG India seeks ₹77,400 cr valuation with ₹11,607 cr IPO opening Oct 7

Meta AI

Meta to use AI chats to target ads and content across its platforms

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, IBBI

Circular resolving IBC-PMLA clashes soon, says IBBI chief Ravi Mital

Tejas

HAL receives another GE Aerospace jet engine for Tejas light combat jets

Another child death reported

 
Following this incident, the parents of a two-year-old from Bharatpur district said their late child had also been given the same syrup the previous week, which reportedly led to death. Two other children who consumed the syrup fell ill but recovered.
 
In a separate case, Dr Tarachand Yogi, head of a community health centre in Bayana, fell unconscious after consuming the syrup himself to demonstrate its safety. An ambulance driver who was given the medicine with him experienced similar symptoms but has since recovered.
 

Probe launched, batches banned

 
In response, the Rajasthan government has banned 22 batches of the syrup and halted its distribution. Officials confirmed that 1.33 lakh bottles had been supplied across the state since July, with more than 8,200 bottles currently held at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital and barred from use. Doctors have been instructed to stop prescribing the syrup while samples undergo testing.
 
“The state is carrying out an investigation. The samples have been sent for testing at the Rajasthan government laboratory,” a senior health ministry official told the Economic Times.
 
Rajasthan Drug Controller Ajay Phatak told NDTV that a syrup from the same manufacturer had previously been banned in 2023 due to low menthol content. Officials added that while some reactions may have been linked to overdose, the suspension was necessary to prevent further incidents.
 

More From This Section

Insolvency, IBBI, insolvency and bankruptcy code

IBBI and ED reach solution on insolvency law and PMLA interface issues

Supreme Court Judge Bhushan Gavai addressing the 20th Justa Causa function organised by Babasaheb Ambedkar Collage of Law, in Nagpur on Saturday.

CJI Gavai's mother says she won't attend RSS centenary program on Oct 5

Modi, Narendra Modi

Demographic manipulation poses greater threat to social harmony: PM Modi

electricity, power sector

India's power consumption rises 3.2% to 145.91 bn units in September

Kendriya Vidyalaya

Cabinet clears 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, 86k students to benefit

Topics : Cough syrup rajasthan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon