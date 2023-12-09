Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Centre allocates Rs 81 cr for education, health infrastructure in Tripura

This financial sanction will pave way for crucial infrastructure projects, including the construction of a science building at MBB College and a women's hostel at Gandatwisa Government Degree College

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 08:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a move to enhance quality education and healthcare in Tripura, the central government has approved a fund of Rs 81.75 crores.
This financial sanction will pave the way for crucial infrastructure projects, including the construction of a science building at MBB College and a women's hostel at Gandatwisa Government Degree College.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the central government has granted Rs 77.15 crores under special central assistance for the construction of a G+4 storey science building at MBB College.
"This initiative aims to bring exclusive benefits to the students and faculty at MBB College, aligning with the state government's objective of fostering quality education and upgrading educational infrastructure," the Chief Minister said.
CM Saha further highlighted the approval for the construction of a 50-seater women's hostel at Gandatwisa Government Degree College in Dhalai District.
"The central government has sanctioned a financial allocation of Rs 4.60 crores for this project, endorsed by the North Eastern Council (NEC), emphasizing the positive commitment of the state government towards developing educational infrastructure in remote areas," he added.
In addition to these educational endeavours, the state government is taking strides in healthcare by establishing a new health and wellness centre at Master Para in Agartala city.
CM Saha underscored the government's efforts to reinforce basic health infrastructure, with various projects prioritized for the advancement of education and medical services.

Also Read

Govt working for overall development, aiming at 8% growth: Tripura CM

10% students suffer from AIDS in Tripura, CM Saha expresses concern

Tripura CM Saha seeks investment to explore state's natural resources

Tripura Cong working president expelled amid speculation over joining BJP

Ulta Rath Yatra mishap: CM Manik Saha announces compensation for victims

Anti-collision system Kavach deployed on 1,465 route km, 139 locomotives

Latest LIVE: Air Quality Index across Delhi dips to 'very poor' category

India ranked 7th in climate change performance index, up one spot this year

Former Telangana CM KCR successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery: BRS

Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets Law dept, now overseeing 14 portfolios

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Centre Tripura education healthcare funding Northeast India

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 08:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon