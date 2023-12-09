Latest LIVE: Air Quality Index across Delhi dips to 'very poor' category
European Union lawmakers on Friday agreed to one of the world's first major comprehensive artificial intelligence laws, CNN reported. The legislation called AI Act set up a regulatory framework to promote the development of AI while addressing the risks related to the rapidly evolving technology. The legislation imposes a ban on harmful AI practises "considered to be a clear threat to people's safety, livelihoods and rights." The EU lawmakers' decision comes amid growing concerns over the disruptive capabilities of artificial intelligence, according to CNN report.
The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution Friday backed by almost all other Security Council members and many other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. Supporters called it a terrible day and warned of more civilian deaths and destruction as the war goes into its third month. The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining.
13 people have been arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case
Anti-collision system Kavach deployed on 1,465 route km, 139 locomotives
The ambitious automatic train protection (ATP) system, Kavach, has so far been deployed on 1465 route km and 139 locomotives (including Electric Multiple Unit rakes) on South Central Railway sections, as per a government release. The sections include Lingamapalli - Vikarabad - Wadi and Vikarabad - Bidar section (265 Rkm), Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone-Guntkal section (959Rkm) and Bidar-Parbhani section (241Rkm).
First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 08:22 AM IST