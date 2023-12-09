Sensex (0.44%)
Latest LIVE: Air Quality Index across Delhi dips to 'very poor' category

Catch the latest news updates from across the globe

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
air pollution, AQI

Photo: PTI

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  

8:55 AM

13 people have been arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case

8:38 AM

Anti-collision system Kavach deployed on 1,465 route km, 139 locomotives

The ambitious automatic train protection (ATP) system, Kavach, has so far been deployed on 1465 route km and 139 locomotives (including Electric Multiple Unit rakes) on South Central Railway sections, as per a government release. The sections include Lingamapalli - Vikarabad - Wadi and Vikarabad - Bidar section (265 Rkm), Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone-Guntkal section (959Rkm) and Bidar-Parbhani section (241Rkm).

8:25 AM

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

8:24 AM

European Union strikes deal to regulate ChatGPT, AI tech in landmark act

8:23 AM

Air Quality Index across Delhi dips into 'very poor' category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  
First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 08:22 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon