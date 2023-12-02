Sensex (0.74%)
10% students suffer from AIDS in Tripura, CM Saha expresses concern

As of October this year, the total number of HIV/AIDS patients in the state is 5,269, including 1,022 women, 4,246 men, and 1 third gender

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

ANI
Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday expressed concerns over the rising cases of HIV/AIDS in the state and said that the number of active cases among the students is causing worry.
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, with 575 of them being students.
As of October this year, the total number of HIV/AIDS patients in the state is 5,269, including 1,022 women, 4,246 men, and 1 third gender.
"Among them, 575 are students, a matter of concern for the state. The state government is focusing on AIDS awareness, counselling, and testing to prevent this disease. There are Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers in 24 state hospitals, along with 133 hospitals having Facility Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers, and 3 PPP Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers. A mobile integrated counselling and testing van is also operational," Saha said.
The Tripura CM also said that a Prevention of Parent-to-Child Transmission Center (PPTCT) has been established at Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.
He further said that the youths have a major role to play in the fight against HIV/AIDS.
"Public awareness is crucial in preventing AIDS, so campaigns to prevent AIDS should be organized regularly. World AIDS Day is globally celebrated on December 1 each year, and this year's theme is 'Let Communities Lead,' emphasizing the role of communities in raising awareness about the AIDS disease. AIDS weakens the immune system, leading to severe consequences for those affected. To stay safe from this disease, awareness is essential, and the youth have a significant role in the fight against HIV/AIDS," the Tripura CM said while participating in a mass rally organized by the Tripura State AIDS Control Society at Umakanta Academy Ground, Agartala, in observance of World AIDS Day.
The Chief Minister expressed hope that the rally would play a crucial role in raising awareness about the AIDS disease among the people of the state.
Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Secretary of the Health Department Sandip R Rathor, Brand Ambassador of Tripura State AIDS Control Society and Padma Shri awardee Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, among others, were present during the event.

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

