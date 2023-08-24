Confirmation

Tripura Cong working president expelled amid speculation over joining BJP

Tripura Congress working president Billal Mia was expelled from the party shortly after he resigned from the post, amid speculation that he could join the ruling BJP.

Congress

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Tripura Congress working president Billal Mia was expelled from the party shortly after he resigned from the post, amid speculation that he could join the ruling BJP.
After he put in his papers, Mia was expelled from the Congress on Wednesday for anti-party activities, a leader of the grand old party said.
The expulsion came after senior Tripura ministers Ratan Lal Nath and Sushanta Chowdhury met him at his residence in Sonamura in Sepahijala district recently.
"Billal Mia has been expelled from the Congress for six years for indulging in anti-party activities," a senior party leader said.
Mia, who was a former state minister, also resigned from the party.
The Indian National Congress was my home for the last 44 years and during this period, I have served the party in various capacities. At present, I am the working president of TPCC. With immediate effect, I hereby resign from all the party posts of INC along with primary membership," Mia said in a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha expelled Mia, who was the party's face to minority voters in Sonamura subdivision where by-elections to two assembly constituencies are scheduled to take place on September 5.
Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee are scheduled to attend a mega joining programme at Kulubari under Boxanagar Assembly constituency on Thursday.
A senior BJP leader claimed that Mia and hundreds of Congress workers are likely to join the saffron party in the presence of the chief minister and the state party president ahead of the by-polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

