AMR crisis: Centre asks states to monitor antibiotic use in animals

In an effort to tackle the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which is estimated to claim 2 million lives in India by 2050, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked all state drug controllers to support the development of an antimicrobial use (AMU) reporting framework. The aim is to strengthen monitoring of antibiotic use in animals.
For the first time, a joint working group will be formed, comprising representatives from the CDSCO, state licensing authorities (SLAs), and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), to facilitate the implementation of the framework.
Officials in the know said the framework will focus on the systematic collection of data on the sale, manufacture, and import of antibiotics for veterinary use.
This move follows the Centre’s release of the Standard Veterinary Treatment Guidelines for Livestock and Poultry (SVTG) in October last year. The guidelines emphasise minimising antibiotic use to prevent AMR in animals, mirroring similar efforts in human health. They provide symptomatic treatment guidance until a disease is laboratory-confirmed, ensuring minimal or no antibiotic use unless necessary.
AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines used to treat humans and animals.
Also Read
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 10 million deaths are projected globally by 2050, with India expected to account for 2 million. In 2019, AMR was directly responsible for 1.27 million deaths globally, while 4.95 million were associated with drug-resistant infections.
The WHO notes that the emergence and spread of AMR is accelerated by human activity — mainly the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials to treat, prevent, or control infections in humans, animals, and plants.
Vegetables, poultry, and dairy products may contain antibiotic residues, which can enter the human bloodstream when consumed, further aggravating exposure.
A recent study published in The Lancet Planetary Health stated that there are bidirectional associations between antibiotic consumption and AMR rates in humans and animals — that is, antibiotic use in animals can lead to AMR in humans, and vice versa.
A separate study from 2015 estimated that nearly two-thirds of global antibiotic sales were for animal agriculture, with consumption projected to rise by another 67 per cent by 2030 due to increased demand for livestock products in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).
Coordinated action needed on new framework, says DCGI
In a letter to all state and Union Territory (UT) drug controllers, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi called for coordinated action on AMU, specifically in the veterinary sector.
The letter instructed all SLAs to nominate a nodal officer, not below the rank of assistant or joint drugs controller, to act as the point of contact for AMU data collection and coordination with the joint working group.
It also asked state regulators to provide a comprehensive list of pharmaceutical companies involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of veterinary antibiotics within their respective jurisdictions.
In a separate letter dated 5 June, the DCGI also asked all zonal and sub-zonal offices of the CDSCO to share a list of approved drugs — including antibiotics, fixed drug combinations (FDCs), and their premixes — for veterinary use.
A framework for AMU reporting is being seen as another key step to address AMR.
Just last month, the central drug regulator released a draft guidance document for the safe disposal of unused or expired drugs, aimed at preventing AMR and other public health risks.
The Centre had also urged pharmacists last year to dispense antibiotics only on the prescription of a qualified doctor, thereby limiting over-the-counter (OTC) sales.
Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, antibiotics are included in Schedule H — a list of drugs that may be sold by retail only on the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP).