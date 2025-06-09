Mumbai locals to have automatic doors, says railways as four die after fall
The Railway Board has decided that all new suburban trains in Mumbai will be equipped with automatic doors, while existing rakes will also be retrofitted with the system, a senior railway official confirmed on Monday.
The announcement follows a fatal incident near Mumbra railway station in Maharashtra’s Thane district during peak hours, where four people lost their lives and nine others were injured after falling from two overcrowded local trains.
Collision on curve during peak travel hours
According to police, the two local trains were crossing each other on a sharp curve when the accident occurred. Many commuters were hanging from the doors, and their backpacks reportedly brushed against each other, leading to a collision that caused several passengers to fall onto the tracks.
The guard on the Kasara-bound train alerted officials to the incident. Emergency services rushed the victims to nearby hospitals, where four were declared dead on arrival.
Victims and eyewitness accounts
The deceased have been identified as Ketan Saroj, Rahul Gupta, Mayur Shah, and Vicky Mukhyad, a constable with the Thane Government Railway Police.
Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, confirmed that all the victims had been standing on the footboards of packed compartments. One injured commuter recounted that the passengers fell after those on the footboards of both trains collided during the curve.
Around 7.5 million commuters rely on Mumbai’s local trains daily.
Political response and public outcry
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that an investigation is underway. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that support is being extended to the families of the victims, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar highlighted the urgent need to address chronic overcrowding and safety issues in the city’s suburban rail network.
Responding to public outrage, Shinde stated, “A high-powered Railways committee will investigate the matter. The truth will come out, and if anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken.”
Opposition leaders criticise government
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the victims’ families and used the occasion to criticise the Centre. In a post on X, he wrote, “While the Modi Government is celebrating 11 years of service, the reality of the country is reflected in the tragic news from Mumbai… Indian Railways is the backbone of the lives of crores of people, but today it has become a symbol of insecurity, congestion and chaos.”
He added, “11 years of Modi government = no accountability, no change, only propaganda.”
Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), also called for safety upgrades. “The Central Railway should increase local trains on important routes. Necessary measures should be implemented immediately for the safety of passengers. It is well known that the increased crowding in local trains is the main reason. After such accidents, it is not right to blame the passengers for their deaths,” he said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi offered a sharp rebuke to railway authorities. “The Railways should just shut up about what they are planning to do because none of them have been delivered as far as Mumbai local trains are concerned. These are not deaths by overcrowding but murders executed by an apathetic Reel Minister and the government of Maharashtra,” she posted on X.