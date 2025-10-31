Friday, October 31, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to launch ₹14,260 crore projects on Chhattisgarh foundation day

PM Modi to launch ₹14,260 crore projects on Chhattisgarh foundation day

PM Modi will also inaugurate nine new power substations built at a cost of around ₹480 crore across districts such as Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bemetara, Gariyaband and Bastar

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

Prime minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two Smart Industrial Areas -- one at Siladehi-Gatwa-Birra in Janjgir-Champa district and another at Bijletala in Rajnandgaon district. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Raipur
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh on Saturday to take part in the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the state's formation, and inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 14,260 crore, officials said.

Chhattisgarh, earlier part of Madhya Pradesh, was carved out as a state on November 1, 2000.

The PM will arrive here at 9.40 am and head for Shri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, where he will interact with 2,500 children who have been successfully treated for congenital heart diseases in the 'Gift of life' ceremony, an official statement said.

 

Later, at around 10.45 AM, he will inaugurate 'Shanti Shikhar' of Brahma Kumaris, a "modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation", it said.

Thereafter he will unveil a statue of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the premises of the newly built Chhattisgarh assembly in Nava Raipur. Modi will also inaugurate the new assembly building where he will address the gathering.

At around 1.30 pm, the PM will inaugurate and visit the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Nava Raipur, the statement said.

The prime minister will launch the museum portal and e-book "Aadi Shourya" honouring freedom fighters, and unveil a horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh at the site.

Subsequently, the PM will participate in the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of the formation of the state.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for developmental projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy, the statement said.

He will inaugurate 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane greenfield highway from Pathalgaon-Kunkuri to the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border, being developed under the Bharatmala Project by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of Rs 3,150 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone for the construction and upgradation of NH-130D (Narayanpur-Kasturmeta-Kutul-Nilangur-Maharashtra Border), spanning multiple segments across Bastar and Narayanpur districts.

Modi will also inaugurate nine new power substations built at a cost of around Rs 480 crore across districts such as Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bemetara, Gariyaband and Bastar.

The PM will inaugurate HPCL's (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) state-of-the-art Petroleum Oil Depot at Raipur, built at a cost of over Rs 460 crore with a storage capacity of 54,000 Kilolitres (KL) for petrol, diesel and ethanol.

He will also dedicate the 489 km Nagpur-Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline, built at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore. The pipeline will connect 11 districts of Chhattisgarh to the National Gas Grid.

Prime minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two Smart Industrial Areas -- one at Siladehi-Gatwa-Birra in Janjgir-Champa district and another at Bijletala in Rajnandgaon district.

Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone of a Pharmaceutical Park at Sector 22, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for five new government medical colleges at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, Geedam (Dantewada) and Government Ayurveda College and Hospital at Bilaspur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

