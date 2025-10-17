Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Five states plan to borrow ₹17K cr via state development loans next week

Five states plan to borrow ₹17K cr via state development loans next week

The state bond auction will be held on Monday due to market holidays on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, T-bill auctions are slated for Thursday, and there will be no G-sec auction on Friday

In Q2FY26, states had indicated plans to borrow Rs 2.87 trillion but borrowed Rs 3 trillion instead.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Five states plan to raise around Rs 17,000 crore through state development loans (SDLs) next week, against Rs 16,750 crore indicated in the borrowing calendar.
 
The state bond auction will be held on Monday due to market holidays on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, T-bill auctions are slated for Thursday, and there will be no G-sec auction on Friday.
 
About 40 per cent of total SDL issuance so far in October has been in shorter tenors, up from 12–30 per cent in the previous six months, with several states skipping 10-year papers altogether.
 
This week, seven state governments and one Union Territory raised Rs 12,800 crore through state bonds, less than half the amount projected in the Q3FY26 auction calendar, due to the release of two tranches of tax devolution in October, which likely eased the funding requirements of some states.
 
 
First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

