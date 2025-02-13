Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre imposes President's rule in Manipur after Biren Singh's resignation

Centre imposes President's rule in Manipur after Biren Singh's resignation

The notification said that President is of the opinion that a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution

N Biren Singh, accompanied by 14 legislators, submits resignation as CM to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in Imphal. (Photo: PTI)

The assembly has been put under suspended animation. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday, four days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his position.

The assembly has also been put under suspended animation.

Announcing the proclamation of the central rule, a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said.

 

The assembly has been put under suspended animation, the notification added.  Security agencies on high alert after Prez rule in Manipur: Officials 

Security agencies have been put on high alert in Manipur to counter any mischief by banned terror groups here following imposition of President's rule in the state, officials said Thursday.
 
There is a heavy deployment of forces within the Imphal valley areas which have seen attacks on police by cadres of Arambai Tenggol group, they said.
 
Assam Rifles and other paramilitary forces will be conducting flag march in Imphal city to ward off any untoward breakdown of law and order, they said.
 
The officials said security was beefed up in the state, especially the valley, after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9, after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far. 
The decision to impose the central rule was taken after the governor sent a report to President Droupadi Murmu.
 
"After considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India," the notification said.
 
It further said: "Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I - assume to myself as President of India all functions of the government of the state of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of the that state".
 

More From This Section

Modi Trump

News updates: US President Trump, PN Modi to hold a joint press conference, says White House

air pollution, car pollution, emissions

Chhattisgarh partners with oil firms to set up pollution check units

Supreme Court, SC

Change of Delhi govt doesn't ensure proactiveness to tackle pollution: SC

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Parliament session updates: FM says Congress-ruled states not spending their funds on capex

Mansukh L Mandaviya, Mansukh L

Govt provides social security to 920 mn people or 65% population: Mandaviya

Topics : N Biren Singh President's Rule Manipur Manipur govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon