Monday, April 28, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre must do something to regulate obscene content on OTT platforms: SC

Centre must do something to regulate obscene content on OTT platforms: SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that he also shared some of the concerns raised by the petitioners after going through the list of programmes submitted by them

Supreme Court, SC

The court, besides the Centre, also sought a response from OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, AltBalaji, Ullu Digital, Mubi, and social media platforms X Corp, Google, Meta Inc and Apple

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday said the Centre must 'do something legislative' to regulate obscene content on OTT platforms and social media. In response, the Centre told the court that some more regulations are in contemplation.
 
The court, besides the Centre, also sought a response from OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, AltBalaji, Ullu Digital, Mubi, and social media platforms X Corp, Google, Meta Inc and Apple. This was on the public interest litigation seeking regulation of obscene content on OTT platforms and social media.
 
A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih observed that the plea raised an issue of 'important concern' and tagged it with other similar pending petitions. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the petitioners, told the court the content on social media is without any form of regulation or checks.
 
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that he also shared some of the concerns raised by the petitioners after going through the list of programmes submitted by them.
 
While he agreed that there should be some degree of regulation, he said that there should not be censorship.
 
"There is some regulation in place, some is in contemplation," SG Mehta said.
 

More From This Section

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will certainly put pressure on the Pakistani government — but whether it will be enough to change its behaviour remains to be seen

Farmer leader's Pahalgam remarks spark row, later clarifies his stand

PremiumHaku Shah Photo by Parthiv Shah. Courtesy of The Estate of Haku Shah

Haku Shah's retrospective in Mumbai spotlights his underloved paintings

GST notices

Karnataka HC stays GST demand of over Rs 50 cr against Mad Over Donuts

Exciting world of data science school education students

No Delhi Sultanate, Mughals in books: A look at past NCERT syllabus changes

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Court extends Tahawwur Rana's custody for 12 days

Topics : Content OTT users Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon