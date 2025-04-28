Monday, April 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Farmer leader's Pahalgam remarks spark row, later clarifies his stand

Farmer leader's Pahalgam remarks spark row, later clarifies his stand

He is believed to have said that the decision would hurt Pakistan's farmers the most as every farmer wants water

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will certainly put pressure on the Pakistani government — but whether it will be enough to change its behaviour remains to be seen

Tikait, who is brother of Rakesh Tikait, was quoted by some news agencies as saying that any decision to stop water to Pakistan was ‘wrong’ and the treaty should have continued. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Farmer leader and national president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Naresh Tikait stirred a controversy following his remarks questioning India’s decision to keep the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in ‘abeyance’ in protest against the Pulwama terrorist strike.
 
Tikait, who is brother of Rakesh Tikait, was quoted by some news agencies as saying that any decision to stop water to Pakistan was ‘wrong’ and the treaty should have continued.
 
He is believed to have said that the decision would hurt Pakistan’s farmers the most as every farmer wants water.
 
Reacting to the statement, union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that some people in their zeal to oppose all government policies have also started contradicting national interest.
 
 
“Some people, while opposing the government, have started opposing the country. Those who have shed the blood of innocents and are responsible for it should not be given water," Chouhan said.

Other farmer groups also opposed Tikait’s statements. Bhartiya Kisan Union (non-political), which is an off-shoot of BKU, said that they stand firmly with the central government in its fight against terrorism and that the decision to keep the IWT in ‘abeyance’ will help Indian farmers.
 
It also called for strict action against all those farmer leaders who have come out in open support of Pakistan at this time.
 
RSS-affiliated Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) in its statement also said that statements being made by BKU leaders will give strength to ‘anti-national’ forces and that it should be thoroughly investigated under whose instructions such statements are being made now.
 
Later in the day, Naresh Tikait in a post made on X clarified his position.
 
He said that they are totally and fully against any act of terrorism and that their organisation has always stood firmly against any attempt to weaken India.
 
He said that the central government should use all its power to take such strict actions against the perpetrators of the crime that it becomes a lesson for all.
 
Rakesh Tikait, too, joined his brother in condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack, saying that the incident has hurt the sentiments of every Indian and that everyone is hoping the Centre takes the strictest possible action against the terrorist so that no one ever dares to cast an evil eye towards India.

Topics : Pahalgam attack Indus Water Treaty terrorist attacks Indus Waters Treaty Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

