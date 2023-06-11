close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre's reforms in governance will create future-ready civil servants: Min

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Centre's reforms in governance would create future-ready employees empowered by digital training platforms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jitendra Singh

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Centre's reforms in governance would create future-ready employees empowered by digital training platforms.

Addressing the first National Training Conclave organised by the Capacity Building Commission at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan here, he said Mission Karmayogi is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of consistent capacity building.

"Mission Karmayogi has been designed as a comprehensive programme which would enable civil servants and other government employees to acquire the skills, knowledge and abilities necessary for delivering high-quality public service in a rapidly evolving world," said Singh, the minister of state for personnel.

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) or Mission Karmayogi aims to create a competent civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a shared understanding of the country's priorities, working in harmonisation for effective and efficient public service delivery.

Singh said that encouraged by its successful use among civil servants, it has now also been introduced for new appointees in Rozgar Mela as Mission Karmayogi Prarambh.

In a country as diverse as India, there are complex ranges of issues but it provides the opportunity for civil servants to learn and to improve their ability and expertise, the Union minister said, adding that the Centre's governance reforms would create future-ready civil servants empowered by digital training platforms.

Also Read

PM Modi to address civil servants on Civil Services Day, April 21

Technology-driven governance hallmark of 9 yrs of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states

Transformative reforms in last 8 years brought transparency: Jitendra Singh

Former civil servants condemn Rijiju's remarks on judiciary in open letter

Govt is trying to protect Brij Bhushan, alleges wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Goa to host 3-day meet of audit institutions of G20 nations from tomorrow

AIIMS Rajkot likely to be fully ready by October, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Responsibility of govt servants to increase people's faith in system: PM

Blaze in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar factory, 20 fire tenders rushed

The national training conclave witnessed participation from over 700 national civil service training institutes across the country.

In his address at the conclave, Singh highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government to deliver on the promise of "minimum government-maximum governance".

Following the directions of the prime minister, the first-ever Capacity Building Commission (CBC) has been established, he said, adding that this "first-of-its-kind" institution fulfilled the need to have a dedicated agency for improving skill and a provision for periodic training for government functionaries.

"The commission facilitates the preparation of annual capacity building plans of departments, ministries and agencies, aims to create shared learning resources, exercise functional supervision over all central training institutions and undertakes an audit of human resources in government and outcome of the capacity building efforts," the minister said.

Singh pointed out that in 2014 the government had done away with the colonial-era practice of requiring a citizen to get certificates and documents attested by a gazetted officer or file affidavits for government-related work.

The Government of India, in pursuance of its commitment to zero tolerance against corruption, has taken several measures, including the recent amendments made to the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, he said.

The amendment introduces a number of new provisions, including criminalising giving or taking bribes and putting in place an effective deterrence for such actions. It also includes a robust mechanism to protect an honest and performing officer, the minister said.

He also pointed out that the Union government has abolished the process of taking interviews for recruitment to Group-B (non-gazetted) and Group C posts since 2016.

Referring to the transparency mechanism brought in for the implementation of government schemes, Singh cited the Aspirational District Programme to say, "The districts have been selected based on a composite index comprising health, nutrition, education, basic infrastructure and poverty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : central government Jitendra Singh

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Statsguru: Odisha three-train accident brings focus back on safety

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
1 min read

AIIMS Rajkot likely to be fully ready by October, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh lal Mandaviya
2 min read

Responsibility of govt servants to increase people's faith in system: PM

PM Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Ordinance is sheer disrespect of people of Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
1 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon