Centre says 125 new projects taken up for exploration of critical minerals

Further, Mines Secretary said the government is offering an incentive of 25% on discovery of critical minerals by exploration agencies

critical minerals

critical minerals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
The government on Wednesday said 125 new projects have been taken up in the current financial year for exploration of critical minerals.
There is high demand for critical and strategic minerals, and the demand is usually met by imports. Critical minerals are used in various sectors, including renewable energy, defence, and agriculture.
"I am happy to announce that this financial year, we have taken up 125 new projects for exploration of critical minerals," Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao said at an event here.
Further, he said the government is offering an incentive of 25 per cent on discovery of critical minerals by exploration agencies.
Recently, 24 minerals were notified as critical and strategic minerals through an amendment in the mining rule.
India has committed to achieving 50 per cent of cumulative installed electric power capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

