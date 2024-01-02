Centre stands with those affected in Tamil Nadu: PM Modi after Michaung

Saying that he was deeply pained and moved by the plight of the flood-hit people of Tamil Nadu, in the aftermath of the devastating tropical cyclone 'Michaung', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured that the Centre stands with them at this difficult time and would extend every possible support to the state government to help bring them back on track.

Addressing a public event in Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "2023 may be behind us now but the last few weeks of the year gone by were especially difficult for the people of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall and flooding in the aftermath of cyclone 'Michaung' claimed many lives. There was also a significant loss of property. I was deeply moved seeing the desperate straits that the people were in because of the unrelenting rainfall and flooding after the storm. However, I am here to assure each and every one of you that our government (at the Centre) stands with you at this difficult time. We are providing every possible support to the state government and are willing to do more," PM Modi said.

Significantly, during his address at the event, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged PM Modi to declare the Tamil Nadu floods as a national calamity and commit more central funds for the relief and rehabilitation of the marooned and affected residents.

"The floods in Chennai and our southern districts have not only destroyed public infrastructure but have also thrown countless lives haywire. I would request the central government to declare the floods as a national disaster," CM Stalin said from the podium.

Remembering the late actor and DMDK president Vijayakanth, PM Modi said he would place national interest above everything else.

"Just a few days ago, we lost Thiru Vijayakanth. He was a Captain (nickname), not only in the world of cinema but also in politics. He won the hearts of the people through his work in films. As a politician, he always put the national interest above everything else. I bow in tribute to him," PM Modi said.

Also paying glowing tributes to the late celebrated agricultural scientist and the man behind India's 'green revolution', Dr MS Swaminathan, PM Modi said the former was instrumental in ensuring food security for the country.

"We lost him last year as well," PM Modi noted.

The state government and the Centre have jointly mobilised a massive rescue and relief operation to help the flood-affected people of the state.

Earlier, PM Modi assured full central support to Tamil Nadu and deputed Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take stock of the situation.

In a post on X, Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Modi's prompt response to the distressed, flood-hit locals.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi called me to inquire about the unprecedented floods in Southern Tamil Nadu, immediately after #CycloneMichaung," CM Stalin stated in a post earlier.

The CM said he also apprised Prime Minister Modi of the urgent need for financial support from the Union government to address the mounting challenges faced by the state.

"I have explained to him the massive rescue and relief efforts undertaken by the state government, despite resource constraints, and sought immediate financial support from the Union government," he added in his post.

In response to the CM's plea, PM Modi assured full support to help the state overcome the twin calamities.