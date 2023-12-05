Cyclone Michaung: Lesser damage than previous time, says Tamil Nadu CM

Andhra Pradesh is on high alert after the storm caused by Cyclone Michaung that can make landfall in the state today, December 5, 2023, reported Hindustan Times.

After observing the significant destruction caused by the Michaung cyclone, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, asked the officers and departments to be on their toes for immediate rescue and relief. Heavy rain has also been observed in parts of Tamil Nadu for several days now, and five people have already lost their lives in Chennai due to rail-related incidents and a total of 9 people died due to cyclone Michaung.

Damage lesser than last time: Tamil Nadu CM

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, held a press conference to understand the destruction caused by the incessant rains in the state due to Michaung.

During the press conference, CM Stalin said that the damage after heavy rains is less as compared to the last time. The rain received due to the Michaung cyclone exceeds the 2015 rain. In 2015, the flood was not natural, it was caused by the water release from Chembarambakkam Lake, but this time it is a natural flood. Chennai escaped due to stormwater drain projects.

Red Alert in Andhra Pradesh

It is also expected that the cyclone can soon reach Andhra Pradesh, and due to this red alert has been issued in the eight parts of the state, namely Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Konaseema, Konaseema, West Godavari, and Kakinada.

Weather experts believe that the Cyclone Michaung will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on the Bapatla coast.

The NDRF team also reached the Bapatla coast to secure the area and ensure safety protocols.

It is expected that the Michaung cyclone will make landfall around noon, and the wind speed near the coast could be around 100 kmph. According to weather agencies, such harsh weather conditions are likely to prevail till Thursday.

The government is giving special focus to protecting the crops in the area, especially procuring paddy and saving the Kharif harvest.

School Holiday in Tamil Nadu

Due to heavy rain and extreme weather conditions, the government of Tamil Nadu declared a school holiday tomorrow, Wednesday, in the four districts, namely, Chennai, Thieuvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

Chennai airport resumes services

Following the rainfall caused by Cyclone Michaung, the Chennai International Airport Authority resumed operation on Tuesday. This news is a huge relief to travellers and the aviation community as they can continue their journey without any problem. Chennai (MAA) airport confirmed the news on X, and wrote, “Airfield now open for all arrival and departure operations."