Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Centre to move 20-22 fresh CAPF units to Manipur, G20 Summit: Report

These units are being withdrawn from the Amarnath Yatra duty in Jammu and Kashmir as it has been declared closed for pilgrims now, the report said

Security personnel patrolling as security tightens during a Preparations for upcoming Republic Day celebrations at Handwara, in Kupwara district

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre is expected to deploy about 20-22 fresh CAPF companies in the ethnic violence hit regions of Manipur after the withdrawal of these personnel deputed for the security of the Amarnath Yatra that is ending soon, official sources said on Tuesday.
These companies will be in addition to the about 125 such units of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that are already deployed in Manipur since violence broke out in the first week of May.
It is planned that about 20-22 companies of the CAPFs-- that includes the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)-- will be deployed in Manipur in the first phase as part of "bolstering" the security grid in the state.
These units are being withdrawn from the Amarnath Yatra duty in Jammu and Kashmir as it has been declared closed for pilgrims now, official sources in the security establishment told PTI.
Around 10-15 more companies, deployed for the Amarnath pilgrimage protection duty, could be further moved to Manipur later, they said.
The Jammu and Kashmir adminstration had on August 20 declared that the Amarnath Yatra will remain temporarily suspended from August 23 in view of reduced pilgrim footfall and also for undertaking track restoration work of the path that leads to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

CRPF deployed in large numbers to secure Amarnath Yatra: DIG Avasthy

Explore potential of handloom, fisheries in Assam's Bodo areas: Guv

27 cases of non-compliance by Centre to punish corrupt officials found: CVC

IMD Weather Today (Aug 22): IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states

Rajasthan elections: BJP to kick start four 'Parivartan Yatras' next month

No plan as of now to restrict exports of par-boiled rice: Food Secy

However, the 'Chari Mubarak' (the holy mace of Lord Shiva) shall proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route marking the culmination of the yatra as scheduled on August 31, the government spokesman had said.
Over 140 CAPF companies were sent as part of fresh deployment for the Amarnath Yatra that began on July 1 on two tracks-- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district of J-K. CAPF and Army units already based in the Kashmir valley were also part of this security set up.
A CAPF company has an operational strength of about 70-80 personnel.
Violence in Manipur erupted in early May after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Since then, more than 160 people have died and several hundreds were injured in ethnic clashes in Manipur.
Sources said about 20 CAPF companies withdrawn from the Amarnath Yatra are also being brought to Delhi for their deployment in the security grid that is being prepared for the September 9-10 G20 Leaders' Summit being held under India's presidency in the national capital.
The CAPFs, according to officials, will have a tight schedule over the next few months as it is estimated that almost 300 companies will be required to be deployed for the assembly polls in five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year.
However, the final number of CAPF units required for the conduct of assembly polls will be decided by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) as per the requisition made by the Election Commission of India, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CAPF Manipur G20

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon