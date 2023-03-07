JUST IN
Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

The CRPF is making preparations to provide security for the annual Amarnath Yatra, a senior officer said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Photo: ANI

The CRPF is making preparations to provide security for the annual Amarnath Yatra, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The yatra to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas is likely to start in June.

"Whether there are elections or the Amarnath Yatra, we have started preparations for whatever arrangements need to be fulfilled," Inspector General, CPRF (Kashmir Operations), M S Bhatia told reporters in Pulwama.

"Our endeavour will be to remain alert whatever the event is, be it elections or yatra. Stringent arrangements will be made for law and order, and security," he said.

While Bhatia did not mention which elections, panchayat and municipal polls in Jammu and Kashmir are due this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 16:39 IST

