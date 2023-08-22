Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

IMD Weather Today (Aug 22): IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states

IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for intense rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24. The weather office also predicted severe rainfall in other states on August 24 and 25

Heavy Rainfall

IMD Weather Today (Aug 22). Photo: ANI Twitter

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for intense downpour in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24. The alert was issued in the two states because of the sensitive weather situation and widespread destruction caused by unending rainfall over the recent days. 

The loss of life in rain-related occurrences in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand rose to 88 on Saturday with the recovery of one more body from the garbage of a collapsed temple in Shimla.

The IMD mentions in its recent announcement, "Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during August 21-24; over Himachal Pradesh on August 23 and 24 and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on August 22 and 23, 2023".

Weather Forecasts: Overview

The Met department has likewise cautioned of moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of Chamba and Mandi regions and anticipated a wet spell till August 26. Intense downpour can bring about landslides, flash floods and expanded water levels in drains and rivers, other than harming standing crops, organic product plants and young seedlings, the weather office added.

In the meantime, the IMD has likewise anticipated severe rains over Bihar till August 25 and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 24 and 25.
Concerning South India, IMD stated moderate scattered to intensely widespread rains or lightning with isolated intense rains are possible over Tamil Nadu on August 22, 2023. 

Also Read

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 8): Rainfall in these regions, details here

IMD Weather Today (Aug 11): Heavy rainfall prediction in these states

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 4): When and Where to expect rainfall today

IMD Weather Today (Aug 10): Subdued rain over these parts of country

Rajasthan elections: BJP to kick start four 'Parivartan Yatras' next month

No plan as of now to restrict exports of par-boiled rice: Food Secy

Ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach needy: CM Adityanath to officials

Even rich going to Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics as doctors there are good: CM

Govt restarts onion procurement at Rs 2,410/qtl in Maha, MP: Piyush Goyal

IMD Weather: Insights 

The Home Ministry has sanctioned an amount of Rs 200 crore, as an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund to the Himachal Pradesh government to assist them with undertaking relief and rescue measures for impacted people during the continuous monsoon season, a spokesperson said, according to PTI.

Twenty teams of the National Disaster Response Force, nine columns of the Army and three helicopters of the Indian air force have been deployed to Himachal Pradesh for assistance in the relief and rescue operations.

Weather update: Brief report 

1. East India: 

    • Moderate intense to widespread rainfall activity is likely across Jharkhand today.  
      
    • Moderate rains over Bihar from August 21 to 23. 
      
    • Moderate rainfall over Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on August 21 to 23. 


2. Northeast India: 

From August 23, Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram are predicted to witness light to moderate widespread rainfall and thunderstorms with isolated heavy rainfall.


3. North India:

An 'orange alert' for intense downpour in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24.  

Topics : Indian Meteorological Department weather forecasts Indian weather

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon