Chandigarh mayor polls: High court issues notices, refuses to stay result

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday declined to stay the election results of the Chandigarh mayoral election that had been challenged by Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar, reported Live Law.The results of the elections were announced on Tuesday, in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manoj Sonkar – who secured 16 votes – while Congress-AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar got 12 votes.However, the Congress and AAP alleged that the Chandigarh mayoral elections were rigged since eight votes were declared invalid, paving the way for the BJP candidate to win the race.On Tuesday, Congress-AAP candidate Kumar moved the high court to challenge the results of the mayoral elections, stating that it was a "result of complete fraud and forgery laid upon the democratic process by the respondents and especially Manoj Kumar Sonkar [the newly elected BJP Mayor] and the Presiding Officer Anil Masih."The petitioner sought directions from the high court for elections to be held afresh, reported The Indian Express."Fresh elections should be held under the supervision of a Retired High Court Judge, a thorough investigation of today’s election process be carried out by an independent investigation agency headed by SSP [Chandigarh], entire process of today’s election including the ballot papers and videographic evidence be sealed and the newly elected Mayor be restrained from discharging the functions of Mayor as the entire process of election is vitiated by fraud," said the petitioner.