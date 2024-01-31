Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

14-member police team including DSP gets lost in Kerala forest; rescued

The police team, which also included the Agali DySP, had gone to the Attappady forest after getting information about cannabis cultivation going on there

Kerala police, police

(Source: Twitter/@TheKeralaPolice)

Press Trust of India Palakkad (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 14-member police team conducting a combing operation in a dense forest area in this north Kerala district got lost during their return journey but was rescued early Wednesday morning by the Forest department's rapid response team.
The police team, which also included the Agali DySP, had gone to the Attappady forest after getting information about cannabis cultivation going on there.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The team found the cannabis cultivation and destroyed it, but the operation took time and it got dark while returning which resulted in them getting lost deep inside the forest, the DySP told the media.
He said that mobile networks were not available in many places and when they got connectivity, they informed the Forest department which dispatched a Rapid Response Team (RRT).
"The RRT team reached us around 1 am and then using GPS helped us come out of the forest," the DySP said.
He also said that there were wild animal-related problems, but the team was prepared to handle them.
A member of the RRT said they got information about the police team's predicament around 8 pm on Tuesday and immediately a 12-member unit was dispatched for rescue.
The forest official said that the team reached the police officers around midnight.
"They (police) were tired as they had been involved in a raid since morning. At around 6 am we started bringing them out using ropes and harnesses. We also provided them with food," he told TV channels.

Also Read

65% fall in incidents of terrorism, LWE, insurgency in Northeast: Amit Shah

65% fall in incidents of terrorism, LWE, insurgency in Northeast: Amit Shah

Naxalites frustrated as govt has intensified fight against them: CM Sai

MP ATS arrests Naxalite accused in over 60 cases, wanted in 4 states

Naxalites torch 14 vehicles, construction machines in Chhattisgarh

'Not a picnic spot': Madras HC on entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

Naxalites frustrated as govt has intensified fight against them: CM Sai

PIL in HC against Maha govt's move to grant Kunbi caste status to Marathas

Centre notifies elevations of several judges of HCs as permanent judges

India ranks 93 among 180 countries in Global Corruption Index: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cannabis Kerala Police Kerala govt Kerala government naxalites naxalism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon