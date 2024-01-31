Sensex (    %)
                        
'Not a picnic spot': Madras HC on entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

'The temple is not a picnic spot or tourist spot, said the Madras High Court

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

The Madras High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered the Tamil Nadu government and the state Hindu religious and charitable endowments (HR&CE) department to not allow non-Hindus inside the Palani temple and its sub-temples in the state, stating that they are “not a picnic or tourist spot”.

“People belonging to other religions have the right to profess and practice their religion. But the customs and practice of their respective religion cannot be interfered with and any interference ought to be curtailed. The temple is not a picnic spot or tourist spot," said the court.
The court further directed the state government to put signs in all Hindu temples declaring "non-Hindus are not allowed inside the temple after Kodimaram" - at the entrance of the temples, near the flagpole and at prominent places in the shrine.

The high court was hearing a petition from D Senthilkumar, the organiser of Palani hill temple devotees organisation, who sought directions to permit only Hindus to the Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple and its sub-temples.

“The respondents are directed not to allow the non-Hindus who do not believe in Hindu religion. If any non-Hindu claims to visit a particular deity in the temple, then the respondents shall obtain an undertaking from the said non-Hindu that he has faith in the deity and he would follow the customs and practices of the Hindu religion and also abide by the temple customs and on such undertaking, the said non-Hindu may be allowed to visit the temple,” the court said.

However, the court also noted that the order is only restricted to the Palani temples.

"But the issue raised is a larger issue and the same ought to apply to all Hindu temples, hence the plea of the respondents is rejected. As stated supra, these restrictions would ensure communal harmony among different religions and ensure peace in the society,” the court added.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

