Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nepal's ex-captain Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to 8-year jail in rape case

The court had earlier declared the Nepal leg-spinner as a convict on December 29, 2023

Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal cricketer. Photo: X handle of Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal cricketer. Photo: X handle of Sandeep Lamichhane

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane was sentenced to 8-year imprisonment in a rape case by a single-judge bench of Justice Shishir Raj Dhakal of the Kathmandu District Court on Wednesday, January 10. 

The court also asked Lamichhane to duly compensate the victim. It also put penalties on the cricketer, according to news agency ANI. The court had earlier declared the Nepal leg-spinner as a convict on December 29, 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Lamichhane, 23, is one of the most famous faces of Nepal cricket, having represented the country in all big cricket leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL) Australia, PSL (Pakistan Super League), The Hundred (England), Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in the West Indies and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). 

Also Read: The entire timelines of Sandeep Lamichhane case

The case in which Lamichhanee has been convicted dates back to September 2022, when a 17-year-old girl alleged Lamichhane of raping her in a hotel room in Kathmandu.

The case stretched on from Kathmandu District Court to Patan High Court, which allowed the cricketer to move out of jail on a bail bond of 2 million Nepali Rupees.

However, once the case went back to Kathmandu District Court in November this year, the court convicted him of rape and reserved the verdict, which was announced today.

Lamichhane was sentenced under Section 219 of the National Penal (Code) Act, 2017. According to the Kathmandu District Attorney General Officer (DGAO), the petitioners' demand was for 12 years imprisonment.

Lamichhane has denied the rape allegation in his statements to the DGAO and police.

What has Sandeep Lamichhane achieved in cricket so far?

Lamichhane, regarded as one of the prodigies of the game, is the second fastest to take 50 ODI wickets and third fastest to take 50 T20I wickets. So far, he has appeared in 144 T20s, taking 206 wickets at an astonishing average of 17.44. His last international appearance in a major tournament came in the Asia Cup against India in Palekkele.

Lamichhane's Career

Batting Career Summary                      
  M Inn NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50
ODI 51 35 8 376 35 13.93 454 82.82 0 0 0
T20I 52 19 8 64 16 5.82 71 90.14 0 0 0
IPL 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bowling Career Summary                      
  M Inn B Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ Avg SR 5W
ODI 51 50 2774 2024 112 6/11 6/11 4.38 18.07 24.77 3
T20I 52 52 1175 1233 98 5/9 5/9 6.3 12.58 11.99 1
IPL 9 9 210 292 13 3/36 3/36 8.34 22.46 16.15 0

Also Read

Nepal's former cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of raping minor

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

IND vs AUS T20s: Suryakumar named captain; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli to miss first T20I in Mohali due to personal reason

No plans to shift IPL 2024 outside India becuase of general elctions

Cricketing decision: George Bailey on Bancroft's omission from Aussie squad

IND vs AFG T20s: Afghan skipper wants others to step up in Rashid's absence

Adams named New Zealand bowling coach for Pakistan series


Topics : Nepal Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon