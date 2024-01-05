Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi AQI continues to be very poor, maximum temperature below normal

Delhi weather forecast: According to IMD, Delhi's weather is likely to improve after January 7 with chances of drizzle on January 8 and 9

Delhi weather forecast, Delhi pollution news today

Delhi's weather is expected to improve from January 7 (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

The air quality in Delhi continues to be "very poor" on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of the city close to "severe". The data on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website showed that the AQI in most parts of Delhi was above 300. On Thursday evening, Delhi's AQI was 377.

According to the data, AQI in Ashok Vihar was 343 on Friday. At ITO and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, it was 312 and 360, respectively. RK Puram and Wazirpur were close to "severe" at 389 and 379 respectively. The AQI at Pusa was 380.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The air quality has been in the "very poor" category for the last several weeks, as the minimum temperature continues to remain below 8 degrees Celsius. Persistent low cloud cover and unavailability of sunlight have put the capital under cold wave-like conditions.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 12.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature was 17.3 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan's Sikar coldest in north India at 1 degrees Celsius: Top 10 list

Delhi weather forecast: Will temperature rise in coming days?

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of warm and moist southwesterly winds, minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius from January 7, 2024, onwards.

From January 7, for at least four days, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be higher than 15 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to be above 8 degrees Celsius.

On January 8, Delhi may even witness drizzle. IMD's weather forecast for Monday reads, "Generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle". On January 9, there is a "possibility of rain or thunderstorm".

On Friday, however, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 6 degrees Celsius. The day will continue to be chilly, with a maximum temperature of around 13 degrees Celsius. 
Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality pollution weather forecast weather forecasts IMD weather forecast IMD Cold weather BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

