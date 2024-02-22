Farmers' protest: Haryana extends internet suspension in districts till Fri

The state administration also mentioned that the order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in in seven districts and shall be in force up to February 23 | File image (PTI Photo)

Amid a standoff with the farmers, the Haryana government on Wednesday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till February 23.

Earlier, the government extended the suspension till February 19.

According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities," the order said.

The state administration also mentioned that the order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in in seven districts and shall be in force up to February 23.

"This order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation, as explained in earlier paragraphs. Any person found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions," it added.

Meanwhile, at least 12 police personnel have been seriously injured following a clash between protesting farmers and Haryana police amid the "Delhi Chalo" march at the Data Singh-Khanauri border, an official said on Wednesday.

Taking to their social media handle, Haryana police in a video message said on X, "The protesters surrounded the police personnel from all sides at the Data Singh-Khanauri border and burned stubble with chilli powder in it. The protesters also attacked the policemen using sticks and pelted stones. About 12 police personnel have been seriously injured."

"We appeal to protesters not to resort to such activities since the poisonous smoke not only reduces visibility in the area but also hampers the efforts of the police personnel to maintain law and order. This poses a risk to both parties and also increases the chances of unfortunate accidents," said the official.