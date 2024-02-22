LIVE news: Landslides at Jammu-Srinagar NH force suspension of traffic
BS Web Team New Delhi
Following landslides at over a dozen places in Ramban district on Wednesday, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains blocked , officials said on Tuesday. An official added the road clearance operations have also been hampered by the third straight day of rain."The Jammu-Srinagar National highway (NH-44) is blocked due to landslides/mudslides/shooting stones (from hillocks) at Dalwas, Peerha, near Peerha Tunnel, Mehad-Cafeteria, Jaiswal bridge, Trishul Morh, Seri, T2, Monkey Morh, Mom Passi, Gangroo, Hingni Marog, Kishtwari Pather, Shalghari Rampari, Tabela and Chamalwas," a traffic department spokesperson said. The traffic on the 270-km highway was suspended on Monday and Tuesday too around 9:30 am following landslides triggered by heavy rains in Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria, Chamalwas, Shalgadi and Gangroo.
The impasse over seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 General Elections was broken after the Congress and the Samajwadi Party announced a seat-sharing agreement on Wednesday. Calling it a harmonious alliance, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the leaders of both parties. In Lucknow, leaders of the two parties announced that the Samajwadi Party will contest elections on 63 seats and Congress on 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Singer Sona Mohapatra today criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai over the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last month. Mohapatra defended Aishwarya Rai against what she perceived as sexist comments in a series of tweets. At a recent event in UP's Prayagraj, Gandhi slammed the BJP over the 'Pran pratishtha' event held at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya stating that that the OBCs and Dalits were conspicuously absent from the ceremony which was attended by billionaires and celebrities.
9:39 AM
News update: Karnataka govt sets age limit for sale of cigarettes to 21
The Karnataka government on Thursday introduced the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Bill, 2024, which raises the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes from 18 to 21 years.
9:35 AM
News update: Delhi CM Kejriwal calls all-party meet to discuss one-time settlement scheme for water bills
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting today to discuss the one-time settlement scheme for hefty water bills. The meeting will be held at the chief minister's residence at 4 pm.
9:30 AM
Police will listen to each complaint in Sandeshkhali; strict action if someone found guilty: DGP Kolkata
West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar today stated that police will listen to the complaints of every individual in Sandeshkhali and strict action will be taken against those found guilty. Kumar went to Sandeshkhali on Wednesday and stayed there overnight to oversee the situation in the disturbed areas in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
9:21 AM
Google to make Pixel smartphones in India by next quarter
Google has told its suppliers to begin making its Pixel smartphones in India by next quarter at the earliest, as part of its plan to ship more than 10 million Pixel phones this year, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. Google said its flagship Pixel 8 will be available in 2024.
8:40 AM
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 8:46 AM IST