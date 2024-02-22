LIVE news: Landslides at Jammu-Srinagar NH force suspension of traffic



The impasse over seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 General Elections was broken after the Congress and the Samajwadi Party announced a seat-sharing agreement on Wednesday. Calling it a harmonious alliance, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the leaders of both parties. In Lucknow, leaders of the two parties announced that the Samajwadi Party will contest elections on 63 seats and Congress on 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Following landslides at over a dozen places in Ramban district on Wednesday, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains blocked , officials said on Tuesday. An official added the road clearance operations have also been hampered by the third straight day of rain."The Jammu-Srinagar National highway (NH-44) is blocked due to landslides/mudslides/shooting stones (from hillocks) at Dalwas, Peerha, near Peerha Tunnel, Mehad-Cafeteria, Jaiswal bridge, Trishul Morh, Seri, T2, Monkey Morh, Mom Passi, Gangroo, Hingni Marog, Kishtwari Pather, Shalghari Rampari, Tabela and Chamalwas," a traffic department spokesperson said. The traffic on the 270-km highway was suspended on Monday and Tuesday too around 9:30 am following landslides triggered by heavy rains in Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria, Chamalwas, Shalgadi and Gangroo.