Chandrawal WTP to be shut for Nov 2-3, water supply may affect in Delhi

Water supply will be affected in the Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
The Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) will remain shut for two days beginning Thursday due to work for the installation of a flowmeter, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.
"The Chandrawal WTP will remain under shutdown on November 2 from 10 am onwards and thus, the water supply will not be available in several areas in the evening of November 2 and the morning of November 3," the water utility said in a post on X on Wednesday.
Water supply will be affected in the Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas.
"Water supply will also be affected in Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (east and west), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri adjoining areas, and parts of Cantonment area and South Delhi," the DJB said.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon