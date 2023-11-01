close
Will ban construction work in areas with severe air quality: Delhi govt

During a press conference, he said Delhi's AQI has remained around 350 for the past few days and meteorologists attribute this to a drop in temperatures and calm winds

Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government will ban construction work in areas recording an air quality index (AQI) above the 400 mark for five consecutive days.
During a press conference, he said Delhi's AQI has remained around 350 for the past few days and meteorologists attribute this to a drop in temperatures and calm winds.
"These conditions are expected to persist for the next few days, making the next fortnight crucial for Delhi," Rai said.
Despite the implementation of preventive measures under Stage 2 of the Central government's air pollution control plan, pollution levels in the city continue to rise.
Therefore, the Delhi government will halt construction work within a one-kilometer radius where the AQI exceeds the 400-mark for five consecutive days, Rai said.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe"

The minister said that he has instructed nodal officers to ensure strict enforcement of air pollution control measures in such areas.
The government has issued directives to all departments and resident welfare associations to distribute heaters to security guards to prevent biomass burning.
Rai also said that 1,000 private CNG buses will be brought under contract to strengthen public transport and reduce vehicular pollution.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has received instructions to use dust suppressants in water sprinklers to control dust pollution, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon