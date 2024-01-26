Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L-1 get prominence in Isro's R-Day tableau

The landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the south pole of the Moon and the Aditya L-1 mission to study the Sun found a prominent place in Isro's tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday.

The tableau also showcased the participation of women scientists in various missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), which is now planning to carry out India's maiden human space flight next year.

The tableau had a model of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 that took Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon from Sriharikota. The lunar landing site of the spacecraft which was named Shiv Shakti Point by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also featured.

The tableau illustrated the successful Aditya L-1 mission to study the Sun as well as future missions such as Gaganyaan and Bhartiya Antariksh Station among others.

Also depicted on the tableau are ancient astronomers and space pioneers such as Aryabhatta and Varahamihir.