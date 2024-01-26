Sensex (    %)
                        
MEA's R-Day tableau showcases India's G20 presidency achievements

The MEA's tableau reflected India's leadership of addressing global issues in an ambitious, decisive, inclusive and action-oriented manner

Ministry of External Affairs

Ministry of External Affairs, Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

The successful hosting of the G20 Summit and India's achievements during its presidency of the powerful grouping were showcased in the Ministry of External Affairs tableau which rolled down the Kartavya Path as part of the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday.
The MEA's tableau reflected India's leadership of addressing global issues in an ambitious, decisive, inclusive and action-oriented manner.
It also depicted the successful completion of India's G20 presidency last year and its achievements.
The front part of the float featured the Nalanda Maha Vihara, surmounted by the G20 Logo. The trailer also showcased the major achievements based on presidency priorities.
The Indian presidency's decision to make the African Union a full member was shown by joining of hands in the "Namaste mudra". One hand depicted the Indian flag and the other that of the African Union.
The tableau also depicted women-led development in the world.
The sides of the tableau reflected India's success in digital public infrastructure and green development with millets as super-food, depicted with the "Queen of Millets".
It also showcased the Bharat Mandapam where the G-20 presidency culminated with the leaders' summit, which unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

