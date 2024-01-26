Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya showcased in UP's Republic Day tableau

An artistic image of Ram Lalla whose new idol was recently consecrated at a grand temple in Ayodhya is the showpiece of Uttar Pradesh's tableau in this year's Republic Day parade here.

The tableau also depicts the first-ever operational high-speed regional rapid transit system (RRTS) of the country. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the priority section of its first corridor in October.

The front portion of the tableau symbolically represents the consecration ceremony that took place in Ayodhya on January 22, with an artistic model depicting Lord Ram in a young avatar holding a bow and arrow.

According to officials, the tableau also symbolises Ayodhya as a city that signifies a "Viksit Bharat" with "Samriddh Virasat".

The trailer portion of the tableau reflects Uttar Pradesh's path to progress and its pace, propelled by cultural heritage, they said.

The trailer features two sadhus with a "kalash" symbol, emblematic of the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj and the Mahakumbh to be held in 2025.

"The frill surrounding the tableau portrays 'Deepotsav - the festival of lights initiated by the state government to commemorate Bhagwan Shri Ram's arrival in Ayodhya," according to a description of the tableau provided in an official booklet on the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

An LED screen mounted on the tableau displays the dynamic image of fast-paced construction work of the world's fourth largest international airport -- Jewar Airport. Alongside, is the world's largest mobile phone manufacturing factory operating from Noida and extensive expressway network of the state, it says.

Uttar Pradesh boasts of six operational and seven under-construction expressways, it added.

The state's commitment to Make in India initiative and development of India is depicted by the BrahMos missile, likened to a swift thunderbolt in its impact on the enemy, and the RRTS service.

A group of women artistes accompanying the tableau perform traditional dances 'Charkula' and 'Wadhwa, popular in the Braj region. It also illustrates how the folk festival inspired by the "leelas" of Lord Krishna is an integral aspect of the cultural heritage, the description reads.