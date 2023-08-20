Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Chandrayaan-3 landing to be covered on multiple platforms on Aug 23: ISRO

Live coverage of the soft-landing will be available on multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, its YouTube channel, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel

Chandrayaan-3

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's pursuit of space exploration will reach a remarkable milestone with the Chandrayaan-3 mission poised to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23 -- and it can be watched live by the nation on multiple platforms. This achievement would mark a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration, ISRO said on Sunday. The eagerly anticipated event will be broadcast live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:27 Hrs IST.
Live coverage of the soft-landing will be available on multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, its YouTube channel, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel. "The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth," ISRO said. "It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation," it said. In light of this, all schools and educational institutions across the nation are invited to actively publicise the event among students and faculty, and organise the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing in their campuses, ISRO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India has taken lead in space tech, says Jitender Singh

Lunar Eclipse 2023: The lunar eclipse on May 5 will be visible in India

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Year's First Lunar Eclipse in India, details inside

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Corporate affairs ministry assessing need to ramp up bench strength of NCLT

Fake currency case: NIA court sentences accused to 5 years imprisonment

Most corruption complaints against railways, bank officials in 2022: CVC

Kerala CM Vijayan launches Rs 2,400 cr solid waste management project

Himachal suffered huge losses, will make all efforts to rehabilitate: Nadda

Topics : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon