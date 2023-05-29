close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

The second-generation navigation satellite series is considered a significant launch that would ensure the continuity of NavIC services

BS Web Team New Delhi
ISRO

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

 The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)'s geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifted off from Sriharikota and placed it into orbit on Monday. With this, Isro aims to augment the continuity of Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services with the launch of the satellite.
The 51.7-metre-tall rocket lifted off from the second launch pad, located about 130 kilometres (km) from Chennai. Amid clear skies, it took off at a prefixed time of 10:42 am.
The second-generation navigation satellite series is considered a significant launch that would ensure the continuity of NavIC services -- an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to GPS, providing accurate and real-time navigation in the country and a region extending to 1,500 km around the mainland.

"The signals from NavIC are designed to provide user position accurate to better than 20 metres and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds," Isro said.
Nearly 20 minutes after lift-off, the rocket is scheduled to place the 2,232 kg satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) at an altitude of about 251 km. NVS-01 carries navigation payloads L1, L5, and S bands.

The second-generation satellite would also carry an indigenously developed rubidium atomic clock. Earlier scientists at Isro had used an imported atomic clock.
What is NavIC?

Also Read

Isro launches 36 satellites for OneWeb; everything you need to know

Satellite imaging start-up GalaxEye Space gets $3.5 mn seed funding

The sun to moon: India's space sector is gearing up for an eventful 2023

SpaceX puts 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Centre

ISRO gears up for space tourism takeoff, expects commencement by 2030

HC dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to prevent heatwave till June 4

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Delhi Excise Policy scam: Manish Sisodia used 43 SIM cards, says ED

BGMI video game is now available for play in India, announces Krafton


Isro developed the NavIC system to meet the positioning, navigation, and timing requirements of the country, particularly with regard to civil aviation and military requirements.
NavIC was earlier known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) and is designed with a constellation of seven satellites and a network of ground stations that operate 24x7.

It offers two services -- Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian users and Restricted Service for strategic users.
NavIC SPS signals are interoperable with the US global navigation satellite system signals, GPS, Glonass from Russia, Galileo (European Union), and BeiDou, China.

Monday's mission is the sixth operational flight of the GSLV with an indigenous cryogenic stage. The mission life of NVS-01 is expected to be better than 12 years, Isro said.
(With agency inputs)
Topics : ISRO Isro NavIC Navigation satellite ISRO navigation satellite BS Web Reports

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Egyptian parliament introduces tax, fee hikes to boost govt revenues

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
2 min read

ICICI to move ahead with its plan to increase 4% stake in Lombard business

ICICI
2 min read

Sri Lanka drafting bill to curb religious slander on social media

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Google searches about sexuality, gender skyrocketed 1,300% since 2004

Gay, LGBTQ
2 min read

Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.54 against US dollar in early trade on Monday

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

Most Popular

Protesting wrestlers detained, Police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers Protest
6 min read

New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
5 min read

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL
3 min read

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed': Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik wins maiden CWG Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022. Source: IANS
2 min read

New Parliament to mark journey towards a developed India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon