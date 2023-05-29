close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maha cracks down on lane-cutting on Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune expressways

A recent example of this nuisance was the brake-failure of a truck leading to a crash of 11 vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on April 27 which left at least six persons injured

IANS Mumbai/Pune/Nagpur
Phase-1 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be inaugurated by the PM. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra Transport Department on Monday cracked the whip on truckers, buses and other heavy vehicles indulging in lane-cutting or obstructing smaller or faster vehicles on the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway and Mumbai-Pune Expressway, officials said.

Teams of highway police personnel are stationed at the entry-exit points on the two prestigious expressways and 10 interceptor vehicles are stationed at strategic locations to identify and catch the culprits breaking the expressway traffic rules, said an official at Panvel.

The move follows an order of Transport Commissioner V. L. Bhimanwar on Sunday warned that truckers, buses and other heavy goods vehicles flouting traffic rules are liable to be blacklisted, with related consequences.

The strict order came amid complaints that smaller, lighter vehicles are unable to ply smoothly on both these expressways as many times the heavier and slower trucks, buses drive on the right (fast) lane creating obstructions and even blocking visibility.

As a result, many smaller cars, jeeps or SUVs are forced to overtake them from the left (wrong) side, or between the two heavy vehicles ahead which leads to avoidable minor or heinous accidents with casualties.

A recent example of this nuisance was the brake-failure of a truck leading to a crash of 11 vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on April 27 which left at least six persons injured.

Also Read

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11

PM Modi to inaugurate 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway on Sunday

Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway a game-changer project: Maha CM Shinde

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Maharashtra

Dwarka Expressway will be completed by April 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

DMRC sets up pulse polio booths at 18 metro stations; check list here

Army marks 75th anniversary of UN peacekeepers day by paying homage

Sitharaman slams Chidambaram's comments on Rs 2,000 banknote withdrawal

Govt must give justice to India's daughters: Mayawati on wrestler's protest

In order to prevent such tragedies, the blacklisting norm will initially be implemented on the 701-kms long Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg and the 95-kms long Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and depending on its results, may be extended to other national and state highways crisscrossing the state.

Earlier this month, the Hindu HridaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, Phase I (Nagpur-Shirdi 520-kms) was in the limelight for the spate of accidents recorded there on account of 'no halts'. (IANS report May 4, 2023).

Thereafter, the local authorities had swung into action checking the tyres of all vehicles, the roadworthiness of certain types of vehicles, arrangements for drinking water bottles, and other amenities to those entering the Super Expressway from either end owing to lack of facilities en route.

Last week, Phase II (Shirdi-Igatpuri 80-kms) was opened and the SuperExpressway is now operational for around 600 kms, with another 101 kms (Igatpuri-Mumbai) of Phase III likely to open by the year-end or early-2024.

--IANS

qn/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashta Transport Department Nagpur Mumbai-Pune expressway

First Published: May 29 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Chatroom: Denial of ITC on inter-state transfer of duty-free goods unfair

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

JioCinema, NBCUniversal sign partnership pact to bring NBCU films to India

JioCinema
2 min read

HDFC Bank launches FD schemes with higher interest rates, details here

HDFC Bank launches FD schemes
3 min read

Chidambaram welcomes Mamata's call for reciprocal support to Congress

chidambaram
3 min read

Govt must give justice to India's daughters: Mayawati on wrestler's protest

BSP Chief Mayawati speaks in Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi
1 min read

Most Popular

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL
3 min read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed': Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik wins maiden CWG Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022. Source: IANS
2 min read

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, says ISRO Chief S Somanath

ISRO
2 min read

New Parliament to mark journey towards a developed India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon