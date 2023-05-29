DMRC sets up pulse polio booths at 18 metro stations; check list here



Earlier, the Punjab government also launched a three-day polio immunisation campaign. While starting the campaign from a district hospital, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh said that the immunisation drive has set a target of administering polio drops to over 1.4 million children in the age group of 0-5 years from May 28 to May 30 across 12 districts of Punjab. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Monday, announced that it has set up pulse polio booths at 18 metro stations in Delhi for Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme 2023-24. The booths will be open till June 2 and operate in two shifts, 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm.



The six districts are Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mewat, Sonipat and Kaithal, in which booth activity was undertaken on the first day to maintain the state's polio-free status, an official website said. Haryana also launched a similar campaign on Sunday, stating that nearly 1.5 million children will be covered under the first sub-national immunisation round of pulse polio 2023-24 that will take place in six districts.



On the first day of the activity, approximately 790,000 children under five years of age were administered polio drops in the state. The three-day campaign in Haryana will continue for another two days by way of house-to-house activity to trace and administer polio drops to the left-out children on booth day.

Also Read Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book Law for enforcement of arbitral award no different for govt: SC to DMRC After SC rap, DMRC launches Rs 7,100 crore rights issue for RInfra dues Army marks 75th anniversary of UN peacekeepers day by paying homage Sitharaman slams Chidambaram's comments on Rs 2,000 banknote withdrawal Govt must give justice to India's daughters: Mayawati on wrestler's protest Kejriwal to meet Yechury for CPM's support against Centre's Ordinance One more cheetah released in MP's Kuno National Park; count reaches 7