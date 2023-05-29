close

DMRC sets up pulse polio booths at 18 metro stations; check list here

Earlier, Punjab and Haryana governments also launched a three-day polio immunisation campaign in their states

BS Web Team New Delhi
polio booths dmrc

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Monday, announced that it has set up pulse polio booths at 18 metro stations in Delhi for Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme 2023-24. The booths will be open till June 2 and operate in two shifts, 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm.
Earlier, the Punjab government also launched a three-day polio immunisation campaign. While starting the campaign from a district hospital, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh said that the immunisation drive has set a target of administering polio drops to over 1.4 million children in the age group of 0-5 years from May 28 to May 30 across 12 districts of Punjab.

Haryana also launched a similar campaign on Sunday, stating that nearly 1.5 million children will be covered under the first sub-national immunisation round of pulse polio 2023-24 that will take place in six districts.
The six districts are Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mewat, Sonipat and Kaithal, in which booth activity was undertaken on the first day to maintain the state's polio-free status, an official website said.

The three-day campaign in Haryana will continue for another two days by way of house-to-house activity to trace and administer polio drops to the left-out children on booth day.
On the first day of the activity, approximately 790,000 children under five years of age were administered polio drops in the state.

List of metro stations with polio booths
  • Qutub Minar
  • Sultanpur
  • Ghitorni
  • Arjan Garh
  • Dilli Haat - INA
  • AIIMS
  • Green Park
  • Hauz Khas
  • Malviya Nagar
  • Saket
  • Lajpat Nagar
  • Kalkaji Mandir
  • Govindpuri
  • Harkesh Nagar Okhla
  • Jasola Apollo
  • Sarita Vihar
  • Badarpur Border
  • Chhatarpur
Topics : DMRC polio Haryana Punjab BS Web Reports

First Published: May 29 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

