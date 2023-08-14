Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.11%)
65397.05 + 74.40
Nifty (-0.04%)
19421.40 -6.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.25%)
37743.40 -92.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5338.70 -21.80
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44114.55 -84.55
Heatmap

Chardham Yatra suspended for two days due to heavy rains, landslides

The Chardham Yatra was on Monday suspended for two days as torrential rains triggered landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said.

landslide, Landslide debris

Photo: ANI twitter (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 2:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Chardham Yatra was on Monday suspended for two days as torrential rains triggered landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said.
As heavy rains pounded the Himalayan state causing house collapses and landslides, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials to review the situation.
The pilgrimage to Chardham -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath - was suspended for two days in view of the rains and landslides blocking major highways, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

First puja performed in name of PM Modi as doors open for Kedarnath Temple

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri: What is Char Dham Yatra?

Reliance Jio begins 'True 5G' services at Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand

Chardham yatra halted at Srinagar due to bad weather at Kedarnath

U'khand police asks pilgrims to stagger visit to Char Dham to reduce rush

LS privileges panel to probe Chowdhury's 'misconduct' at meet on Friday

Plea in Supreme Court seeks Gyanvapi-like survey of Mathura Idgah premises

SC grants Delhi govt more time to finalise bike-taxi aggregator scheme

MP: BJP files complaint against Priyanka Gandhi over '50% commission' post

Dhami holds review meeting amid heavy rain, asks officials to ensure action

Topics : Chardham highway Amarnath yatra Uttarakhand flood Uttarakhand

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceGadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3Bigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon