MP: BJP files complaint against Priyanka Gandhi over '50% commission' post

Also Read

SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work?

MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Eye on polls, BJP to carry out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

PM to lay foundation stone for Sant Ravidas temple, address rally in MP

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls