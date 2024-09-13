Chargesheet filed against Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna in second case

Business Standard
Revanna is currently under judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Jail here, and a Special Investigation Team is probing four separate cases against him, officials said on Friday

Prajwal Revanna

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

The Bengaluru police has filed a chargesheet in the second case registered against former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual assault, in a special court here.
According to police, the second case against Prajwal Revanna was filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 1 after a 44-year-old former member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat accused him of repeatedly raping her.
 
In a statement, police said the SIT team conducted a comprehensive investigation of the case and during the probe, more than 120 witnesses were interrogated and statements of victims, key witnesses were recorded.
"A 1691 page comprehensive chargesheet has been filed against former Hassan Lok Sabha constituency MP Prajwal Revanna. The chargesheet has been submitted to a special court here after collecting evidence and obtaining expert opinions," it stated.
He was arrested by the SIT on May 31 upon arrival at Bengaluru Airport from Germany in connection with a case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station. Prajwal Revanna was remanded to custody the following day.
Revanna had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

