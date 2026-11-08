Chennai deploys 600 workers, 350 vehicles for firecracker waste collection
Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed 600 personnel and 350 vehicles and distributed 30,000 designated collection bags, each with a capacity of 50 kg, to conservancy workers
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The GCC has announced special arrangements for the separate collection and safe disposal of firecracker waste across the city during Deepavali to ensure a clean and safe festive season.
Under the direction of Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran, the Solid Waste Management Department has launched a citywide drive to clear public spaces, roads and stormwater drains of firecracker debris, Corporation sources said on Sunday.
As part of the initiative, the civic body has deployed 600 personnel and 350 vehicles and distributed 30,000 designated collection bags, each with a capacity of 50 kg, to conservancy workers.
Residents and administrators of residential complexes, classified as bulk waste generators, have been urged to segregate firecracker waste from regular household garbage, including biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, and hand it over separately to conservancy workers.
The Corporation has also intensified cleaning operations, deploying mechanical sweepers and overnight road-cleaning teams during the festival period.
Awareness campaigns are being conducted through battery-operated vehicles across neighbourhoods, along with outreach programmes in schools, colleges and public spaces.
The civic body has issued safety guidelines, urging people to use only approved green crackers to minimise noise and air pollution.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 08 2026 | 11:22 AM IST