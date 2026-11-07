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Home / India News / J-K govt approves 5% annual hike for eligible NHM contractual employees

J-K govt approves 5% annual hike for eligible NHM contractual employees

State Health Minister said the decision fulfils the government's promise to NHM contractual employees and recognises their dedication and contribution towards the healthcare sector

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Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced a 5 per cent annual increment for eligible contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) for the financial year 2026-27, providing relief to healthcare workers across the Union Territory.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo said the decision fulfils the government's promise to NHM contractual employees and recognises their dedication and contribution towards strengthening healthcare delivery across Jammu and Kashmir.

"As promised by the government, a five percent annual increment has been sanctioned for eligible contractual employees engaged under the NHM, J&K, for FY 202627," Itoo said in a post on X.

She said the decision was an important step towards recognising the commitment and hard work of the NHM workforce.

 

"Our commitment to the welfare of healthcare workers remains steadfast. We will continue working towards a stronger, more responsive and inclusive healthcare system under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah," she added.

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NHM Jammu and Kashmir Mission Director Athar Aamir Khan has issued a formal order sanctioning the 5 per cent annual increment for eligible contractual employees engaged at state, divisional, district and block levels, including those working under NHM and Disease Control Programmes.

According to the order, employees who completed one year of service on or before March 31, 2026, will be entitled to the increment with effect from April 1, 2026.

Those completing one year of service between April 1 and September 30 will receive the benefit from October 1, 2026, while employees completing one year of service after September 30 will be eligible from April 1, 2027, the order said.

The concerned drawing and disbursing officers and controlling officers have been directed to extend the benefit only to eligible employees after verifying their qualifying service and satisfactory performance in accordance with applicable NHM guidelines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission

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First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 7:32 PM IST