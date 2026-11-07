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Home / India News / 'Arrest me anywhere, I will raise Tricolour everywhere': Abhijeet Dipke

'Arrest me anywhere, I will raise Tricolour everywhere': Abhijeet Dipke

Comparing the Modi government with British rule, Dipke alleged that the present dispensation was attempting to restrict people's freedom

Abhijeet Dipke, Abhijeet

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he would continue carrying the national flag across the country despite arrests and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of attempting to control people's food habits, personal relationships and voting rights.

Addressing a protest meeting organised as part of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Dipke said the fight would continue until an independent and impartial electoral system was established in the country.

Referring to his arrest in Delhi along with CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for entering Jantar Mantar with the national flag, he said he would continue carrying the Tricolour wherever he went.

 

"I was sent behind bars for raising this Tricolour. Saurav and Ashu, my two brothers, were also sent behind bars for raising it. The last time this happened in India was when we were ruled by the British," he said.

Comparing the Modi government with British rule, Dipke alleged that the present dispensation was attempting to restrict people's freedom.

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"I want to tell Narendra Modi that I will carry this Tricolour everywhere, in every part of this country. If you want to arrest me, you can arrest me in Delhi, Maharashtra, Keralam or Tamil Nadu. Arrest me from every part of the country, but I will come back again and raise this Tricolour," he said.

He alleged that the government was gradually attempting to control what people eat, whom they marry and whom they vote for.

"They first wanted to control what you eat, then whom you can marry and love, and now they have come to a point where they want to control whom you vote for," he said, alleging that the SIR exercise was being used to influence electoral outcomes.

Dipke said the country was founded on the ideals of three leaders -- B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Describing Gandhi as the soul of India, Ambedkar as its backbone and Nehru as its mind, he said Modi did not have the stature to become greater than the three leaders.

"Even if you remain in power for 120 years, you will never become bigger than Ambedkar, Gandhi and Nehru," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 6:58 PM IST